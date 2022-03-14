Man pleads guilty after phone found in Dollar General bathroom

ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has pleaded guilty to using a cellphone to record people in the bathroom of a Dollar General in Wayland.

On Monday, Timothy Keckler pleaded guilty to aggravated child sexually abusive activity, capturing and distributing an image of an unclothed person and using a computer to commit a crime. His other charges have been dismissed.

A sentencing date has not been set. His sentence will be served concurrently.

In June 2019, a 10-year-old found the camera in the bathroom of the Dollar General on W. Superior Street. Investigators determined that the phone belonged to Keckler, who worked at the store.

Between 250 and 300 images of child pornography were found on the cellphone, police say.

Keckler turned himself in on Jan. 17, 2022.