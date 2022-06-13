MONTEREY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man was killed and a woman seriously injured in a motorcycle crash near Wayland Sunday night.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday, first responders were called to the scene of a crash on 130th Avenue near the intersection of 24th Street in Monterey Township, southwest of Wayland.

Investigators believe the motorcycle was heading eastbound on 130th Avenue when it went off the roadway, hitting the side of a drainage pipe.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene, and a woman was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the sheriff’s office. Their names have not been released.

It’s unknown what caused the motorcycle to go off the roadway.

The sheriff’s office said speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.