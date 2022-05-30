TROWBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man from the Pullman area was killed in a Monday morning crash in Trowbridge Township.

Around 10:30 a.m., deputies with the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the area of 108th Avenue and 34th Street for a crash.

Responding deputies say that a minivan was heading east on 108th Avenue and drifted across the road. The car then ran off the road, went down the embankment and crashed into a tree.

The driver, 62-year-old David Douglas Beagle, died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

