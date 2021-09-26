Man killed after hitting deer with motorcycle in Allegan county

MARTIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One man is dead after a motorcycle crash south of Shelbyville.

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. on US-131 southbound near mile marker 56.

Michigan State Police say a 43-year-old Kalamazoo man was riding his motorcycle with a passenger when he hit a deer.

The man died at the scene and his passenger was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

Anyone that may have seen the crash is asked to call Deputy Eric Speese at 269.673.0500 ext. 4373 or espeese@allegancounty.org.