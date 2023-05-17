LEIGHTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A suspect is in custody after an hourslong standoff near Wayland.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said it started around 7 p.m. Tuesday received a report of a domestic assault at the Hunters Glen Mobile Home Park near Division Avenue S. between 142nd and 144th avenues in Leighton Township.

When deputies arrived, they found the suspect had threatened one of the residents of the home with a firearm while assaulting another. Deputies believed he barricaded himself inside with a gun after the victims got out.

After nearly nine hours, the suspect was taken into custody early Wednesday morning.

The sheriff’s office has not released his name at this time.