Left: Christopher Fitzhugh. Right: Cory Nethery. Booking photos from the Allegan County Jail.

ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was sentenced Friday to between 60 and 100 years in prison for the death of his grandfather.

On Friday, a judge sentenced 26-year-old Cory Nethery to 60 to 100 years in prison for second-degree murder, with a lesser term for vulnerable adult abuse that he will serve concurrently.

Nethery was initially charged with felony murder, which was dismissed, and vulnerable adult abuse.

Nethery pleaded no contest to second-degree murder and vulnerable adult abuse in April.

In December 2021, 82-year-old William Fitzhugh — Nethery’s grandfather — died due to complications of multiple injuries, malnourishment and neglect, court documents said.

Nethery and Christopher Fitzhugh, also William Fitzhugh’s grandson, were both charged in connection with the death.