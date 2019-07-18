Man finds dynamite while cleaning Allegan building

ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — A man found a box of dynamite while cleaning a building in Allegan.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday at a building on Grand Street.

Police Chief Jay Gibson says a man was cleaning a building that had been unoccupied for some time.

While cleaning, the man found and opened a box that was labeled “dynamite.” Inside the box, he saw what appeared to be sticks of dynamite, Gibson said.

Gibson said the man called the police and the bomb squad from Grand Rapids was called in.

Police went door-to-door in the surrounding area to alert people about the situation. People were told they could leave the area, but were not required to do so, Gibson said.

The bomb squad took the box to the county gun range to blow it up, Gibson said.

Gibson said there is no risk to the public.