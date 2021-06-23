Man exposed himself in Meijer’s parking lot near Plainwell

GUN PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man climbed into a woman’s car in a grocery store parking lot earlier this month and exposed himself, authorities say.

It happened on June 3 in the parking lot of Meijer on M-89.

The man approached her while she was in her car and asked for directions, the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said. The victim told deputies that as she responded he got in the back seat of her car, telling her she was beautiful and exposing his genitalia.

She got out of her car and yelled at him to get out, deputies say.

He fled the scene, but was stopped on the road by deputies right after the incident, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities say he was involved in a similar incident in Ostego earlier that day.

The sheriff’s office has identified him as Timothy Scott Popenhagen, 19, from Battle Creek.

Deputies found a loaded handgun in his car.

He has been arraigned on multiple offenses, including indecent exposure, aggravated indecent exposure and carrying a concealed weapon, the sheriff’s office said.

If you have been in a similar situation with Popenhagen, contact the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office at 269.673.0500.