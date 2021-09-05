Man drowns at Saugatuck Dunes State Park

LAKETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man drowned near Saugatuck Dunes State Park in Laketown Township Sunday afternoon.

Deputies said emergency crews responded to the scene around 2:30 p.m. after a report of a man being pulled from the water.

The victim’s friends told authorities that he had been in the water by himself for about 15 to 20 minutes. They went to go look for him with other people at the beach — some were off-duty medical professionals.

The group was able to pull the victim out of the water. The man, a 30-year-old who is believed to be from the Chicago area, was not breathing.

Life-saving efforts were performed, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said.

The victim’s name is being withheld as family members are notified.

Several surrounding agencies assisted at the scene.