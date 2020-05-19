Man dies in Allegan County crash

FILLMORE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a 22-year-old man from Pullman died in a crash in Allegan County.

It happened just after 7:40 a.m. Tuesday on 48th Street and Lincoln Road in Fillmore Township, south of Holland.

Deputies say the 22-year-old driver didn’t stop at the stop sign when he collided with another vehicle. He died at the scene, according to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver and passenger in the other vehicle received minor injuries. The deceased driver failing to stop appears to be a significant factor in the crash, deputies said.