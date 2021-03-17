Man dies after Wayland Township crash

Allegan County

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic michigan state police_1534205993332.jpg

WAYLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A person has died after a car crash in Wayland Township Wednesday evening, troopers said.

The crash happened around 6:40 p.m. on a US-131 exit ramp near 129th Avenue.

The Michigan State Police says a 45-year-old man of Kentwood was driving at a high rate of speed on the exit ramp. They say there was a curve near the end of the ramp and that the man drove on the curve too fast.

The victim’s car rolled several times and went into a ditch, MSP said.

No one else was in the car at the time.

It’s unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs were a factor.

Several surrounding agencies assisted at the scene.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links