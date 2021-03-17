Man dies after Wayland Township crash

WAYLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A person has died after a car crash in Wayland Township Wednesday evening, troopers said.

The crash happened around 6:40 p.m. on a US-131 exit ramp near 129th Avenue.

The Michigan State Police says a 45-year-old man of Kentwood was driving at a high rate of speed on the exit ramp. They say there was a curve near the end of the ramp and that the man drove on the curve too fast.

The victim’s car rolled several times and went into a ditch, MSP said.

No one else was in the car at the time.

It’s unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs were a factor.

Several surrounding agencies assisted at the scene.