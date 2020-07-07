Man drowns after kayak overturns on Allegan County lake

SALEM TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Sheriff’s authorities are investigating after a man kayaking on a lake in Allegan County drowned.

It happened on Tuesday around 12:30 p.m. on Monterey Lake in Salem Township, about 10 miles west of Wayland.

The 75-year-old man, whose name hasn’t been released, was kayaking on the lake without a life jacket when the kayak appeared to flip over, a witness told authorities.

When deputies arrived at the lake, the man was pulled from the water but could not be resuscitated.

The drowning is still under investigation.

