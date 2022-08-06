MARTIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man died in a crash that trapped him in his vehicle Saturday evening in Allegan County, deputies say.

The crash happened around 5:12 p.m. on 6th Street near 114th Avenue in Martin Township. Allegan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to find a vehicle had crashed into a tree. The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was unconscious and trapped inside.

First responders were able to free him and perform life-saving measures, but the driver died.

Deputies said that the 30-year-old driver, who lived in the area, was traveling north on 6th Street when he lost control of the vehicle and went off the road, hitting the tree.

According to the sheriff’s office, seatbelt use and alcohol may have contributed to the crash. Deputies are still investigating.

The road was closed immediately following the crash but has since reopened.