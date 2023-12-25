TROWBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An Allegan man died Monday after a crash in Trowbridge Township, deputies say.

It happened around 5:20 p.m. on 104th Avenue east of 32nd Street, according to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office.

When first responders arrived on scene, the driver — a 35-year-old man from Allegan — was dead, according to deputies. Nobody else was in the vehicle, a GMC SUV.

A preliminary investigation from the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team indicates the SUV was heading west on 104th Avenue when it left the road and hit a tree. Deputies say it does not seem like the driver was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver’s name was not released Monday.