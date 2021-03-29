Man dead after Otsego car crash

OTSEGO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has died after a car crash in Otsego Monday evening.

It happened just before 4 p.m. at the corner of M-89 and Kalamazoo Street.

When authorities arrived, they said they found a 63-year-old man lying in the road with severe injuries. Emergency crews performed life-saving measures and the victim was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The victim’s name is being withheld as family members are notified.

At this time, it’s unclear what led up to the crash. It remains under investigation with the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office and the Otsego Police Department.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Otsego Police Department 269.692.6111.