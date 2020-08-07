Man charged with murdering teen daughter in 1989

A mug shot of Dennis Bowman from the City of Norfolk (Virginia) Sheriff’s Office.

ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — An Allegan County man who already admitted to murdering a woman in Virginia decades ago has formally been charged with the separate murder of his adopted daughter.

Dennis Lee Bowman, 71, was arraigned Thursday in Allegan County District Court on felony charges of open murder, felony murder, first-degree child abuse and mutilation of a dead body.

The charges stem from the death of Bowman’s daughter Aundria. She was 14 when she vanished from the family’s Fillmore Township home, northwest of Hamilton, on March 11, 1989. For years, no one knew what happened to her.

In November 2019, Bowman was arrested for the 1980 murder of Kathleen Doyle in Norfolk, Virginia.

In February 2020, Aundria’s remains were found in a shallow grave at Bowman’s property in Monterey Township, east of Hamilton. Her biological mother told News 8 that Bowman told authorities where the body was.

Murder charges for Aundria’s death were filed against him in May.

In June, he pleaded guilty to the rape and murder of Doyle and received two life sentences, plus 20 years for burglary.

He has since been extradited back to Michigan and is expected in court Aug. 13 for a probable cause hearing in Aundria’s case.