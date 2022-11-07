LEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been charged with murder in the death of a 21-year-old in Allegan County on Friday, authorities say.

James Edward Rawson Jr., a 38-year-old from Lee Township, had been charged with first degree murder, assault with intent to commit murder and two counts of possession of a firearm during a commission of a felony, the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said in a Monday release.

Neighbors have identified the 21-year-old as Samuel Williams.

On Friday, Nov. 4, a woman had called 911 and told dispatch she had been shot in the head by her ex-husband, authorities said.

When deputies arrived on scene at the home near 104th Avenue and 56th Street in Lee Township, they found the 21-year-old man dead, the sheriff’s office said.

The woman was shot multiple times but she was alert, deputies say.