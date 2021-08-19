Man charged with damaging gas, electrical meters in Wayland

WAYLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of damaging gas and electrical meters at a strip mall in Wayland has been charged.

Shayne Nagel, 34, of Grand Junction was charged with two counts of malicious destruction of utility property, one count of assaulting and resisting police and habitual offender fourth notice.

The Wayland Police Department said it was called on Aug. 12 around 4 a.m. to the strip mall where Harding’s Market and Family Farm and Home is located on Reno Drive near W. Superior Street.

Witnesses noticed that gas and electrical meters looked unusual and service panels were open. This happened as severe weather was rolling through West Michigan, but investigators could tell the damage was not connected to storms.

Electrical wiring was exposed on several meters, creating potential danger during thunderstorms. Gas was also being discharged nearby. Despite this, authorities said there were no fires or other damage.

A person of interest was developed that evening and Shayne was arrested of Aug. 13.

Michigan State Police assisted Wayland in the investigation.