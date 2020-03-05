Man charged in crash that killed mail carrier

The scene one day after a fiery car crash along 10th Street in Gun Plain Township that left U.S. Postal worker Sheila Rackley dead. (Jan. 7, 2019)

GUN PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been formally charged in a fatal crash that killed a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier in January.

Deputies say Spencer Evan Baird, 36, of the Plainwell area, was charged with one count of moving violation causing death.

The crash happened on Jan. 6 on 10th Street near Carrie Avenue in Gun Plain Township. The mail carrier was stopped at a mailbox delivering mail when a pickup truck rear-ended the postal truck.

When authorities arrived, the pickup truck was in the road and the postal truck was in a ditch and on fire. The driver of the postal truck, Sheila Rackley, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Baird is scheduled for pretrial on March 20.