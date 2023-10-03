ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — The man accused of striking an Allegan County sheriff’s deputy, causing him to lose consciousness, will undergo a competency exam.

Christopher Gerou, 35, of Dorr, is charged with five felonies, including attempted murder. His preliminary hearing was scheduled for Tuesday, but was adjourned after his attorney filed for the forensic competency exam.

Competency exams are not designed to determine whether someone was sane when a crime was committed, but rather whether the defendant is capable of understanding the charges against him and participating in his own defense, as is his right.

Court documents show that Deputy Dillon Kibby was knocked unconscious Sept. 11 after he tried to place Gerou under arrest. Gerou “severely injured” Kibby, causing “significant head trauma,” the prosecutor said. Gerou allegedly said, “I hope he’s dead,” as Kibby lay unconscious and another officer took him into custody, court documents say.

On Sept. 21, News 8 received word that the Allegan County Sheriff’s Department was denying a public records request for Kibby’s body camera footage, citing privacy concerns and the ongoing criminal investigation. A separate Freedom of Information request is pending with Michigan State Police, who had a trooper at the scene when the assault happened.

Gerou’s bond was increased to $50,000 earlier this month following a motion from the prosecutor to review the initial dollar amount of $10,000. He appeared in court on Sept. 21 for a probable cause hearing.

Kibby was released from Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital on Friday.