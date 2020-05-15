Man accused of abusing girlfriend’s 2 kids

ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — An Allegan County man is accused of abusing his girlfriend’s 10-month-old daughter and 2-year-old son.

Joshua Duane Martin, 29, was charged Thursday with two counts of second-degree child abuse. He is accused of abusing Kayden and Rosalee Blackmer, and according to an Allegan County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The victim’s grandmother told News 8 that the children arrived at Allegan General Hospital Saturday. Kayden was not breathing and unresponsive. Hospital personnel stabilized him and he was airlifted to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo.

Family said Kayden was taken off life support Monday. Rosalee is out of the hospital and recovering.

Earlier this week, the sheriff’s office said Kayden’s death is considered suspicious.

The case remains under investigation and more charges may follow, the sheriff’s office said Friday.