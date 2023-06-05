ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — A recreation center in Allegan has announced a new summer program in an effort to provide a more pleasant environment for some of its guests.

Michelle Liggett, the owner of Allegan Event, said the idea behind the Sensory Adventure Program is to provide a pleasant environment for guests who may have sensory sensitivity.

The sensory adventures are happening Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon, beginning June 13. During that time, the flashing lights and sound will be turned down on the jumbotron video screens, as well as in the arcade area and climbing walls.

Allegan Event is a large indoor ropes course that is home to several climbing walls for people of all skill levels.

This summer, Allegan Event will also feature an outdoor patio with free live music on Sundays, along with barbecue.

You can find more information at the Allegan Event website.