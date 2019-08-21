NB US-131 reopens after wayward cow captured near Wayland

WAYLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Northbound US-131 near Wayland is back open after a loose cow forced the highway to shut down.

The cow was spotted on the highway just after 135th Avenue late Wednesday morning. Dispatchers said there were no reports of crashes or injuries, just traffic backups.

The Michigan Department of Transportation shut down the highway’s northbound lanes shortly before 11:45 a.m. One lane was reopened about 10 minutes later, according to an MDOT tweet, but authorities then closed all northbound lanes again.

Michigan State Police troopers worked with the owners of the cow to wrangle it and the highway reopened around 12:41 p.m.

It’s unclear how the cow ended up on US-131.