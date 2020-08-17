Lane closures on US-131 near Plainwell this week

PLAINWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — There will be lane closures on US-131 near Plainwell this week while road crews continue to work on projects in the area.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said there will be lane closures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday on southbound US-131 between 110th and 112th avenues.

During the same period, there will lane closures for bridge work on southbound US-131 between M-89 and 102nd Avenue (Starr Road) as well as closures on northbound between 106th and 110th avenues.

A map showing where lane closures will be in effect Monday, Aug. 17 through Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. (Michigan Department of Transportation)

MDOT notes that the work is weather dependent.

