ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — Just hours away from the Fourth of July, many people have already been traveling and shopping for the holiday. For some, this is the first summer back to normal after the COVID-19 pandemic.

While drivers told News 8 gas prices are still higher than they would like, business owners in Allegan County said they’ve seen an improvement in customer traffic.

Over the holiday weekend, the American Automobile Association predicts more than 1.7 million Michigan residents will pack up and travel, many needing their fill of family fun and of course, gasoline.

“It wasn’t that bad at least, as far as I’m concerned. I feel gas prices have normalized somewhat in the last few couple years pre-pandemic,” said Michael Waldschlager a Kalamazoo resident.

Compared to last year, AAA says prices are down nearly a dollar and thirty cents, but are still high compared to historical averages.

Businesses in Allegan said they are getting more traffic as in-person shopping has really increased, especially since the pandemic ended.

“Yes, there has definitely been an increase. People are feeling more comfortable, especially knowing, I think, that we openly complied with the Covid guidelines. I think that made us a comfortable space for people to come shop,” said Landria Johnson.

Landria Johnson is the owner of The Sassy Olive, which has been in business for nine years.

“Since last year, people are definitely starting to trickle out again, but I also think it’s going to take some time,” Johnson said. “But as far as, like, the Jubilee today, there’s still people all over town,” said Johnson.

Hundreds of people enjoyed the July 3rd Jubilee and parade in Allegan

Restaurants are also recovering from the pandemic pinch.

“With the pandemic, things have been difficult,” said Alex Litz, bar manager at the Schaenedorf Brewing Company in Allegan.

But the warmer weather is helping.

“Now we have way more people out getting the bar weekends. With the construction going on downtown it’s been a little difficult, but since the pandemic, I feel like it’s really coming back,” said Kyle Heslip, co-owner of the Schaendorf Brewing Company.

Tourism brings a summer boost as well.

“The summer, it definitely brings in the crowd. A lot of people come back from Chicago and they have a lot of houses on the lake. A lot of them return and they keep coming back and they always say they’ve told their friends about them. A lot of them bring their friends up with them,” said Litz.

Business owners are optimistic for more customers and sales.

“Covid had a big effect on the economy. We don’t understand a lot of the long term effects, both physically and economically … but I think people are determined to support their communities and local businesses so that’s the best thing we can do right now it’s just support each other,” said Johnson.