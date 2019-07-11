‘Jailbreak’ run to help victims of child abuse

HOPKINS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police are joining a 5K to help kids who have been the victim of physical or sexual abuse, and you can help, too.

It’s called a Jailbreak run. Civilians will wear white shirts and law enforcement will be in blue. You get a head start on the officers and they give chase. If an officer grabs your flag, you’re caught.

The event benefits Safe Harbor Children’s Advocacy Center in Allegan County, a safe place for children that provides free services that would normally cost $3,000 to $6,000. The program covers therapy, court advocacy and medical treatment.

“They (the kids) don’t have to go into the police department and some kids are afraid to go in there and talk to them about abuse even when they are the victim,” Lori Antkoviak, the executive director of SHCACS, explained. “Because someone has told them, ‘If you tell the police, this is what’s going to happen: they are going to think you’re lying.’ So when they come to a neutral environment, they feel that safety and willingness to share.”

The run is scheduled to start 9 a.m. Sept. 28 at Camp Jijak, which is part of the Gun Lake Tribe property south of Hopkins. Participants can register online, where you can also make a donation.