Jail for priest who bound teen at Otsego church

ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — A priest who admitted to holding a teen captive in a church janitor’s closet is headed to jail.

In an Allegan courtroom Monday morning, Brian Stanley was sentenced to 60 days in jail with credit for two days served. He will also serve five years probation and must register as a sex offender for 15 years.

Stanley, 57, of Coloma, pleaded guilty in November to a felony count of attempted false imprisonment. Another count of unlawful imprisonment was dismissed under the terms of a plea agreement.

Stanley was charged in August for the 2013 incident that happened at St. Margaret’s Church in Otsego. Authorities say he bound the teen boy in plastic wrap and masking tape, also covering his eyes and mouth with tape. He then left the boy alone in the closet for over an hour before freeing him.

The state Attorney General’s Office, which prosecuted the case as part of a massive investigation into abuse by Catholic priests across Michigan, said the crime was sexually motivated.