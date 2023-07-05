The new Russo’s Pizzeria Bar & Grille location opening on Patterson Road near Gun Lake in Wayland Township. (July 4, 2023)

WAYLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A new Russo’s location is opening near Gun Lake later this month.

Russo’s Pizzeria Bar & Grille is set to open on Patterson Road near 127th Avenue along the west side of Gun Lake in Wayland Township.

The two brothers who co-own the restaurant, Peter and Giuseppe Russo, said they decided to add the location to grow with their families.

“Our families are growing, so we need to grow with it,” Peter Russo said.

Peter Russo has three kids — two boys and a girl — while Giuseppe Russo has three girls and a fourth one on the way. Giuseppe Russo said as his kids get older, he wants them to work with him, as he and his siblings did with his father.

“I always told myself and my wife: I want my kids to work with me to build a good work ethic, but I do not want them to be in the restaurant business … for their career,” Giuseppe Russo said, his brother adding that it’s tough to raise a family in the restaurant industry.

The brothers’ father first started Russo’s in 1967 on Bridge Street — in the space that now houses Butcher’s Union — in downtown Grand Rapids when he was 19 years old, after moving to the area from Sicily when he was 10.

“They lived upstairs in the apartment and they came down to work every day. They never saw that daylight,” Giuseppe Russo said.

“That’s what they say. They never saw daylight. They always worked,” Peter Russo added.

His dad sold that restaurant in the ’70s and eventually bought a different pizzeria, called Leonardo’s Pizza.

The two brothers and their four sisters helped around the restaurant: Peter Russo started bussing tables around 10 years old, while his brother started around age 16.

“It keeps us close. You can’t beat working with family,” Giuseppe Russo said.

Peter Russo said it was often himself, his mom and one of his sisters in the kitchen. The family all worked together, doing everything from the front of the house to the back of the house.

The two said the restaurant feels like their home.

“It’s in our blood,” Giuseppe Russo said. “We were born in it.”

Now, the Gun Lake pizzeria will be the third restaurant the brothers own.

“I wouldn’t want to work with anybody else. I feel like we’re a good team,” Peter Russo said. “We have our moments, but the good always outweighs the bad.”

Their other two locations are in Burnips and Hopkins. The Gun Lake location is a nice midpoint between the two pizzerias in a beautiful area, they said.

“We also like the small town feel. Hopkins has been an awesome community for us and they welcome us,” Peter Russo said. “I love the small town feel. You get to know everybody.”

They said they know the majority of the Hopkins customers by first name.

The menu at Gun Lake will have their staples, like pizzas, subs and stromboli, as well as some additions, like a charcuterie board.

“We’re throwing in a couple different entrees and keeping it different,” Peter Russo said. “So if someone wants to come to the Gun Lake location, there’ll be some different options versus our Hopkins location.”

Because the restaurant is by a lake, there will also be some fish on the menu, along with a soup and salad bar.

The two added around 830 square feet to the building, which used to house Daisy Mae’s, in order to make more space for the kitchen and a walk-in cooler.

“We basically did the addition because we needed more room for kitchen space for our pizza ovens, which are double-decker. They’re pretty big,” Peter Russo said.

They also created a separate carry-out entrance.

The renovations created a brighter, warmer atmosphere that will be welcoming and family-oriented, according to the brothers.

“People are going to be able to eat good and socialize,” Peter Russo said. “They’ll be happy.”

They said the community seems excited for the restaurant’s opening.

“We’re excited … nervous,” Peter Russo said. “We’re ready to be part of this community and we hope they welcome us.”

“As we welcome them,” his brother added.