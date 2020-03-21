Investigators: Woman shot and killed in Allegan Co.

A photo of a scene of a fatal shooting on Mexico Lane in Lee Township on March 21, 2020.

LEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a woman was shot and killed in Allegan County.

Dispatchers were alerted to the fatal shooting around 6 p.m. Saturday. It happened on Mexico Lane in Lee Township, about 13 miles west of Allegan.

Police say the victim appears to be in her 30s.

Authorities on the scene told News 8 they are questioning witnesses and a person of interest.

Additional information was not immediately available.

