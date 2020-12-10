Injuries reported in crash that closed NB US-131 south of Wayland

WAYLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Injuries have been reported following a crash on US-131 between Martin and Wayland.

It happened shortly before noon Thursday in the northbound lanes of the highway north of 124th Avenue, near Shelbyville.

The circumstances surrounding the crash is not yet known and authorities have not provided details about injuries.

Northbound traffic is being detoured off the highway onto 124th. Drivers should then turn left onto 10th Street and take it to M-179. They can then turn left onto M-179 and get back on US-131.