ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — The Allegan County deputy who was injured last week while trying to make an arrest was discharged from the intensive care unit this week. the sheriff said.

The deputy was transferred to an area hospital to undergo additional treatment and physical rehabilitation, Sheriff Frank Baker told News 8 Thursday.

Court documents show the deputy, whose name News 8 is not using, was knocked unconscious Sept. 11 after he tried to place 35-year-old Christopher Gerou under arrest. Gerou “severely injured” the deputy, causing “significant head trauma,” the prosecutor said. Gerou allegedly said, “I hope he’s dead,” as the deputy lay unconscious and another officer took him into custody, court documents say.

On Thursday, News 8 received word that the Allegan County Sheriff’s Department was denying a public records request for the deputy’s body camera footage, citing privacy concerns and the ongoing criminal investigation. A separate Freedom of Information request is pending with Michigan State Police, who had a trooper at the scene when the assault happened.

Gerou’s bond was increased to $50,000 last week following a motion from the prosecutor to review the initial dollar amount of $10,000. He appeared in court Thursday for a probable cause hearing.