GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Allegan County deputy who was injured earlier this month while trying to make an arrest has been released from Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital.

In a post on Friday, Mary Free Bed said that Deputy Dillon Kibby was returning home.

During his send-off, area police officers visited the hospital to create a “graduation tunnel of heroes,” the post said.

Court documents show that Kibby was knocked unconscious Sept. 11 after he tried to place 35-year-old Christopher Gerou under arrest. Gerou “severely injured” Kibby, causing “significant head trauma,” the prosecutor said. Gerou allegedly said, “I hope he’s dead,” as Kibby lay unconscious and another officer took him into custody, court documents say.

Last week, he was transferred to an area hospital to undergo additional treatment and physical rehabilitation.

On Sept. 21, News 8 received word that the Allegan County Sheriff’s Department was denying a public records request for Kibby’s body camera footage, citing privacy concerns and the ongoing criminal investigation. A separate Freedom of Information request is pending with Michigan State Police, who had a trooper at the scene when the assault happened.

Gerou’s bond was increased to $50,000 earlier this month following a motion from the prosecutor to review the initial dollar amount of $10,000. He appeared in court on Sept. 21 for a probable cause hearing.