Indiana woman killed in crash on US-131 near Martin

MARTIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say the person killed in a four-car crash on US-131 near Martin over the weekend was an Indiana woman.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday on southbound US-131 near 116th Street in Martin Township.

Michigan State Police say a Chevrolet Tahoe rear-ended a Mercury sedan that had stopped on the highway because of a construction backup.

The driver of the Mercury, a 65-year-old Diana Thornton of Bremen, Indiana, was rushed to the hospital, where she died.

The driver of the Tahoe, a 35-year-old Kalamazoo man, sustained injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The initial crash caused a chain reaction involving two other cars, a Ford Flex and a Chevy Impala. The drivers of those vehicles, a 27-year-old Kalamazoo man and a 56-year-old Kalamazoo woman, respectively, also sustained injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

MSP said alcohol is not believed to have been involved and everyone involved was wearing a seat belt. The crash investigation continues, after which the county prosecutor will determine whether charges are appropriate.