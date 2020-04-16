Indiana man arrested in Allegan Co. drug bust

ALLEGAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested in Allegan Township during a drug bust on Wednesday, authorities say, after a search warrant was issued.

The arrest happened on Lincoln Road near Monroe Road.

A 46-year-old man of Elkhart, Indiana was arrested for operating and maintaining a methamphetamine laboratory, possession of methamphetamine and possession of ammunition with a felony.

The Southwest Enforcement Team says about 200 pounds of drug paraphernalia was removed from the laboratory, including dangerous chemicals and glassware.

Many surrounding agencies assisted SWET at the scene.

The suspect’s name is being withheld, pending arraignment.

He is being held at the Allegan County Jail.