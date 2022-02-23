‘I’m at a loss for words’: Otsego rallies behind mayor in ICU

OTSEGO, Mich. (WOOD) — The mayor of Otsego is in the ICU with an illness that’s a mystery to doctors.

It’s been nearly two months since Mayor Cyndi Trobeck started showing symptoms. Doctors still haven’t diagnosed her.

“We have no idea what she’s fighting,” her son, Anthony Trobeck, said. “We have no idea if what she’s fighting is curable. It’s scary. It’s scary to have this going on, but what is actually happening?”

Around December, she suddenly started losing her vision. Tests came back normal. A doctor diagnosed her with dry eye and thought her sight would improve.

But it didn’t, and things got worse. Cyndi Trobeck started to lose her memory and motor functioning.

“It took her like 30 seconds to adjust her glasses,” Anthony Trobeck said. “Something that she’s been doing since she was 12. It’s not something you think about doing.”

She had uncontrollable tremors, making it hard for her to hold utensils. Her blood pressure also skyrocketed.

“We started to notice when talking to my mom she would repeat herself a lot, she would often forget what she was saying in the middle of a sentence,” Anthony Trobeck said. “Three days later, when I came back, she was a shell of herself.”

As her condition got worse, Cyndi Trobeck was transferred to intensive care early this month, requiring a ventilator and a feeding tube. She’s also been dealing with seizures.

“It just all happened so incredibly quickly that it was hard to wrap your mind around it,” Anthony Trobeck said.

For more than a week now, Cyndi Trobeck has been at Cleveland Clinic in the Neurology ICU. There have been encouraging signs since.

“When people are in the room, she’s able to track with her eyes,” Anthony Trobeck said. “We obviously don’t know what extent her vision is coming back, but it’s good to know she at least know there’s somebody in the room she can follow with her eyes.”

Another good sign — she’s starting to respond.

“The nurse pinched her and she actually grimaced right away,” Anthony Trobeck said. “That was a huge sign … because one of our fears was she wouldn’t come out of this sedated state.”

In a week, more than 250 donors have raised over $30,000 to help cover the mayor’s hospital bills. For Anthony Trobeck, the outpouring of support from the community means the world.

“It was like, wow, this is like a rush of emotions,” he said. “But you’re also feeling so much at the same time. I’m at a loss of words for what it’s meant for the love and support that our family has gotten.”

Anthony Trobeck said the family is going to donate any of the remaining money from the GoFundMe to local charities and nonprofits in the area.

“I do have hope that my mom is going to come home,” he said.