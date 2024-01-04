WAYLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Downtown Wayland is looking to help fight childhood hunger by hosting a sandwich competition this month.

Between the Buns will feature 11 different restaurants in the area looking to see who has the best handheld food item. You’re encouraged to try as many as you’d like and then vote for your favorite. The competition and voting will last through Jan. 31.

The top five finalists will be announced at the end of the competition and a panel of judges will select the final winner.

Each restaurant will also donate $1 from each handheld item sold to the Hand to Hand program, which feeds children at over 275 schools across West Michigan.

You can vote and check out the participating eateries’ sandwiches by clicking here.