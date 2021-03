WAYLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities rescued a horse from an icy pond in Allegan County Friday.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a house in Wayland Township for a report of a horse stuck in the homeowner’s pond. It was unknown how long the horse was in the water.

A sheriff’s deputy and members of the Wayland Fire Department went into the cold water then in less than 30 minutes authorities were able to get the horse, Missy, out of the water.