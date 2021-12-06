Hopkins teacher on leave after Oxford shooting comments

HOPKINS, Mich. (WOOD) — A teacher at Hopkins Public Schools is being scrutinized after reportedly questionable comments to students following the shooting at Oxford High School last week.

While he declined to get into specifics about what the teacher said, but Superintendent Gary Wood confirmed the teacher was on administrative leave while the district investigates the situation.

“We do have to give this teacher due process I don’t want to make any snap judgments,” he said.

The name of the teacher wasn’t released, but Wood said he is a “veteran” educator. Wood would not comment on whether he has a history of misconduct or inappropriate comments.

Michigan State Police said the teacher had been briefed about how to address the shooting with students, but went “off-script” and made some “off-the-wall” comments.

“He was talking to the kids about his ideas and thoughts in regard to school shootings,” MSP Lt. DuWayne Robinson told News 8.

Those comments scared some students, who told the principal what happened.

Neither the superintendent nor MSP believed there was any immediate threat. MSP said it’s looking into the matter as a matter of due diligence following the Oxford shooting.

“We are checking into every threat and rumor of threats that school districts report to us,” Robinson said.

One MSP’s investigation is complete, it will be sent on to the Allegan County prosecutor, who will decide whether charges are warranted.

