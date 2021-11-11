Hopkins Public Schools closed for 2 days due to illnesses, staffing shortage

HOPKINS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Hopkins Public Schools announced the district will be closed for the remainder of the week due to illnesses that have resulted in attendance issues and staff shortages.

In a letter to parents Wednesday, the district said it will be closed Thursday and Friday, and all after-school activities are canceled both days.

On Tuesday, 25 percent of Hopkins Elementary School and Hopkins Middle School students were absent due to illnesses and quarantines, according to HPS.

Over the past several weeks, the district said it has seen “a significant increase in positive COVID-19 cases, health department quarantines and other illnesses which has resulted in severe attendance and staff shortage issues.”

The district will be requiring everyone to wear masks while indoors for the week of Nov. 15 through Nov. 19. The mask requirement will reduce the number of people that need to quarantine according to Allegan County Health Department guidelines.

The district is extending its Thanksgiving break with no school for students on Nov. 22 and Nov. 23.

When students return on Nov. 29, masks will not be required but are recommended.

Earlier this week, Newaygo Public Schools said it was closing for the rest of the week due to illnesses and an associated staffing shortage. Pennfield Schools in Calhoun County announced it will be moving to virtual learning for nearly two weeks.