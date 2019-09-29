Holland woman dies after Allegan County crash

OVERISEL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Holland woman died after a Saturday crash between Hamilton and Zeeland.

Police say 22-year-old Marissa Hammeke died as a result of injuries from a crash at the intersection of 144th Avenue and 43rd Street in Overisel Township.

A 12-year-old from Hamilton was also in the vehicle and is expected to survive.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says a passenger car stopped at a two-way stop around 2 p.m. Saturday, then proceeded through the intersection and crashed with a pickup truck hauling lumber. Another pickup truck then hit the truck hauling lumber.

A 10-year-old and 8-year-old from Hamilton had minor injuries.

Hammeke, the 12-year-old, 10-year-old and 8-year old were taken to the hospital.