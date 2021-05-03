Holland man sentenced to probation on peeping charge

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A Holland man has been sentenced to serve probation time on a peeping charge.

Chad Nicholas Overbeek, 38, was sentenced April 19 to serve five years of probation for capturing or distributing images of an unclothed person. Additional charges were dismissed.

Investigators say Overbeek’s roommate found a hidden night light camera in a shared bathroom in the home. After authorities searched the home, other digital evidence was confiscated.

Overbeek was arrested Aug. 17, 2020. Authorities conducted an interview and search warrants of cloud data.

Internet crime teams with the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office and the Michigan State Police initiated the investigation.

Authorities encourage parents to talk to their kids about internet safety. Resources can be found on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s website and the Michigan Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force’s website.

Information about possible child sexual exploitation can be reported to http://www.missingkids.org/cybertipline.