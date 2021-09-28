Holland man faces federal child porn charges

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Allegan County authorities say when they seized the phone of a man accused of taking illicit photos of a woman, they found child pornography.

Jonathan Burgett of Holland is accused of federal charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and possession of child pornography, criminal complaint filed Sept. 23 shows.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office deputy who wrote the complaint, who is also part of a federal human trafficking task force, says that on Sept. 15, a woman reported that she caught Burgett holding his cellphone camera up to a window to her residence hall room while she changed her clothes.

When authorities questioned Burgett, they said he admitted he thought about taking photos of the woman, though he said he had not.

Investigators took his phone to check. When they started reviewing its files, the criminal complaint says, they found more than 200 images of child pornography.

Later, when questioned about the images, Burgett allegedly admitting to creating at least some of the child porn, the court document says.