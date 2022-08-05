CHESHIRE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Allegan County Health Department has confirmed that harmful blue-green algae blooms have been found in Swan Lake.

On July 27, the health department said warned the harmful algae blooms may be in the lake after receiving “preliminary positive results from testing.” On Friday, the health department confirmed that the blooms are harmful.

Samples of the blue-green algae blooms, also known as cyanobacteria, will be sent to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy for additional testing.

The health department is recommending that visitors and residents of the lake avoid water-related activities and keep pets from drinking or going in the lake water where the bloom is visible. Advisory signs have been posted around the lake.

If you or your pet are exposed to the blue-green algae blooms or have swallowed some of the water, you’re asked to contact your doctor or veterinarian and shower.

The health department said symptoms of illness often appear sooner in animals than in humans. Symptoms in animals can include vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue, staggered walking, excessive salivation, convulsions, erratic behavior, physical distress, and death. If you start to have symptoms, call your doctor or Poison Control at 800.222.1222.

For more information on harmful algae blooms and your health, contact MDHHS at 800.648.6942.