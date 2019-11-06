Gun Lake Tribe donation funds new sheriff’s office K-9

WAYLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Donations from the Gun Lake Tribe are funding improvements for the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office and Wayland Fire Department.

The sheriff’s office was given $15,500 for the purchase of a new K-9. The fire department received $16,350 for a LUCAS 3 Chest Compression System.

The Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi Indians, better known as the Gun Lake Tribe, and Gun Lake Casino, presented the donations Wednesday.

On hand was sheriff’s office K-9 Thor and handler Deputy Ben Hass. Thor, who recently finished training, is the second dog the department has bought using a Gun Lake donation. Thor is used for search and rescue and finding drugs.

The Wayland Fire Department gave a demonstration of the LUCAS 3, which performs chest compressions on a person suffering a cardiac emergency.

