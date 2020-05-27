Gun Lake Casino to reopen with phased plan

**Correction: Initially, this article said Gun Lake Casino would reopen on Monday. The casino reopens on June 8. We apologize for the error.

WAYLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Gun Lake Casino is reopening June 8 with a phased reopening plan, it says.

“We are excited to welcome our guests and team members back to Gun Lake Casino,” Sal Semola, president and chief operating officer for Gun Lake Casino, said. “In preparation for our reopening, we have worked conscientiously to put extra safeguards and measures in place to ensure your continued health and safety. The result of these efforts is the Play It Safe Initiative.”

The Play It Safe Initiative will be used to keep visitors and employees safe. Gun Lake Casino says each department has a specific detailed plan with policies and procedures, which are based on recommendations set by health officials. Details on the initiative can be found on the casino’s website.

Key point of initial phase of reopening include:

Operation hours from 8 a.m. to 3 a.m. daily for those 21 and up.

Deep cleaning of the facility while it’s closed.

A three-part entry screening that includes thermal cameras. Anyone with a fever will not be allowed inside.

Entry only available through the parking garage. Valet operations, surface parking and bus routes won’t be available.

A smoke-free environment, except in designated areas.

Requiring face masks, except when eating and smoking. Masks will be offered to guests upon entry.

Every other slot machine available to help with distancing.

Table games available from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. with a limited occupancy.

The poker room will be closed.

Self-serve beverage stations will be closed.

Limited hours for restaurants and food options along with limited seating.

Increased table game chip sanitation.

Enhanced standards for table game card change-outs to limit the amount of card touches.

Continuous sanitation.

More sanitizer station and wipes.

Updates regarding Gun Lakes Casino’s reopening phased plan can be found on its website.