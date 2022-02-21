Gun Lake Casino to no longer require masks

WAYLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Gun Lake Casino has announced it will no longer require masks starting Tuesday.

Start at 8 a.m. Tuesday, face masks will be recommended but not required, the casino said in a Facebook post. It will also allow food and beverage at table games.

The move comes after the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services updated its mask guidance on Feb. 16, now only urging people to wear masks in high-risk communal settings.

The Gun Lake Casino is not bound by state guidelines because it is owned and run by a sovereign tribe, but it said it is monitoring “best practices recommended by the CDC, GLT-HHS, State of Michigan, and MDHHS.”

More information on the casino’s COVID-19 policies can be found at gunlakecasino.com.