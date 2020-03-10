Gun Lake Casino to enhance online gaming experience

WAYLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Gun Lake Casino has partnered with a casino based in Pennsylvania to expand its sports betting and online gaming experience.

Gun Lake Casino partnered up with Parx Casino last Friday to launch a sportsbook and online gaming website. Gun Lakes says it wants to bring superior gaming to Michigan, and Parx Casino is a leader in the gaming industry.

“We are motivated to offer our casino guests and all Michigan residents, the ultimate first-time experience with these new entertainment offerings,” said Jose Flores, vice president and general manager for Gun Lake Casino. “We have strategically crafted our partnership with Parx Casino to allow a flawless and unsurpassed plan for our guests interested in sports betting and online gaming.”

