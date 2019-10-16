Gun Lake Casino to add 2 restaurants, more games

WAYLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Gun Lake Casino is adding more restaurants and gaming options to its property near Wayland.

The Gun Lake Tribe announced the $100 million expansion Wednesday, which will add 72,000 square feet of building space to the southern portion of the casino, facing 129th Avenue just east of US-131.

A map shows the footprint of Gun Lake Casino after the $100 million expansion is complete. (Gun Lake Casino)

Developers plan to add two upscale restaurants, but are not releasing details about the dining options until the grand opening.

A Sept. 20, 2019 rendering of the expanded Gun Lake Casino. (JCJ Architecture/Gun Lake Casino)

They’ll also double the size of Stage 131, adding more seating, an outdoor patio area and a “new dining service” to the bar, restaurant and entertainment space.

A Sept. 20, 2019 rendering of the expanded Gun Lake Casino. (JCJ Architecture/Gun Lake Casino)

The new project also includes expanding the casino’s non-smoking and high stakes gaming areas, adding 450 more slot machines and a dozen new table games.

Gun Lake Casino says its workforce of 1,100 employees will also grow with the expansion. The tribe plans to hire 125 more workers for its restaurants, table and slot games and guest services, in addition to the 300 construction jobs the project is expected to create. Those interested in the Gun Lake Casino jobs can apply online.

Clark Construction has already begun preliminary site work, according to the tribe. The parking area south of the building will be closed during construction.

The expanded casino is expected to open in the summer of 2021.