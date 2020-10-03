Gun Lake Casino sportsbook officially opens

WAYLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Gun Lake Casino has officially opened its new sports betting area.

The casino opened its Stage 131 Sportsbook and Lounge Saturday morning.

The casino says gamblers will be able to bet on everything from the big four sports to soccer, golf and tennis.

Customers can take their bets to the counter or kiosks throughout the casino.

“West Michigan will now have access to the best sports betting experience possible. Stage 131 Sportsbook and Lounge is fully staffed with sportsbook writers to support guests who are new to this entertainment option, welcoming all levels of experience to join in on the fun,” said Jose Flores, vice president and general manager of Gun Lake Casino in a statement.