Gun Lake Casino reveals new restaurants opening in 2021

A series of renderings provided by Gun Lake Casino show the restaurants and entertainment spaces expected to open in the Wayland area casino in 2021.

WAYLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Gun Lake Tribe is revealing the names of two new restaurants opening in its expanded casino off US-131 near Wayland.

Shkodé Chophouse and CBK join Gun Lake Casino’s new lineup of attractions opening late this summer.

(A rendering provided by Gun Lake Casino shows the conceptual design for the entrance to Craft Bar Kitchen at the casino.)

Gun Lake Casino President and Chief Operating Officer Sal Semola said the new dining concepts were inspired by the casino’s new executive chef, Josef Huber.

The casino’s recently opened sports betting area is also getting a new name and home as part of the $100 million expansion.

(A rendering provided by Gun Lake Casino shows the conceptual design for the entrance to 131 Sports Bar & Lounge at the casino.)

SHKODÉ CHOPHOUSE

(A rendering provided by Gun Lake Casino shows the conceptual design for Shkode, located inside the casino.)



With a name bearing the Pottawatomi word for fire, Shkodé Chophouse aims to pay tribute to the Gun Lake Tribe’s heritage with a focus on flavor and quality using fresh, locally sourced ingredients, according to the casino.

Shkodé Chophouse will feature the casino’s take on American cuisine, with a menu that includes flame-grilled steak and seafood, handcrafted cocktails and wine.

CBK

(A rendering provided by Gun Lake Casino shows the conceptual design for Craft Bar Kitchen inside the casino.)

In a nod to nearby Beer City USA and the area’s successful craft brewing industry, Gun Lake Casino is opening Craft Bar and Kitchen, or CBK.

Inside, the tap house will feature a floor-to-ceiling glass display of 100 stacked kegs. Outside during the summer months, the casino will fire up its new outdoor fireplace for visitors to enjoy while sipping local craft beers and cocktails.

CBK’s menu will include gourmet burgers, homemade sausages and farm-to-table dishes, according to the casino.

131 SPORTSBAR & LOUNGE

(A rendering provided by Gun Lake Casino shows the conceptual design for 131 Sportsbar & Lounge, located inside the casino.)

The 131 Sportsbook & Lounge that opened earlier this year will become the 131 Sportsbar & Lounge when it moves into its new space within the casino. The 131 Sportsbar & Lounge will feature floor-to-ceiling LED video walls for watching sporting events, a live entertainment space and an outdoor patio with a fire pit.

The menu will include fresh margaritas and a “modern twist to bar food,” according to the casino.

(A rendering provided by Gun Lake Casino shows the conceptual design for 131 Sportsbar & Lounge inside the casino.)

MORE GAMES, JOBS

The $100 million expansion is well underway. Crews are adding 72,000 square feet to the southern portion of the casino’s property, which will also provide space for 450 more slot machines, an electronic table games area and an expanded non-smoking area.

The growth also means more than 200 additional jobs at the casino. Those interested can find the full list of openings at www.gunlakecasino.com/careers.